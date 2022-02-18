Air strips on 28 highways for emergency landing

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Gadkari last year inaugurated the country’s first emergency landing strip on a national highway at Gandhav-Bhakasar section on NH-925 in Barmer, Rajasthan. In that section, NHAI developed a 3-km section of the highway as an emergency landing facility (ELF) for the IAF. Similar lengths would be used for future projects that will now be rolled out on a mission mode. Such additional landing strips will help IAF planes in times of hostilities, according to analysts. “This is a wonderful idea that will not only give India strategic advantage to effectively counter any provocation from across the border but also enhance the multi-utility feature of Indian highways as such infrastructure could also come handy for disaster management also. Also, with the kind of growth Indian aviation industry is seeing, such infrastructure could be a big support in emergency situations," said independent infrastructure analyst Vaibhav Dange.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}