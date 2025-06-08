India’s warehouse sector may be slowing gears—but the smart money isn’t leaving just yet
Over the past 4-5 years, warehousing has emerged as a key investment area in India. However, experts predict a more stable growth as investors prioritize quality assets while facing challenges like high land costs and global economic shifts.
Mumbai: For investors in India’s real estate market, it isn’t just office properties and residential developments that are vying for their money but also the more timid warehousing space.
Warehouses emerged as a key investment segment the past 4-5 years driven by strong demand from logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail occupiers. However, investors are becoming increasingly selective now, prioritizing grade A assets in top-tier cities and favouring tech-enabled and environmentally sustainable warehouses, according to industry participants.