Indian airline market an outlier compared to others: IATA chief

NEW DELHI: The Indian government should remove capacity curbs and price caps put in place during the pandemic, which may have been done to protect weaker airlines , as these regulations restrict competition, market access and growth of the overall airline sector, saidWillie Walsh, director-general of The International Air Transport Association (IATA), an airline trade body that represents over 290 airlines across the world, said on Tuesday.

There are other ways to help weaker airlines, which include providing direct financial assistance, as done by countries like the US, he added.

Speaking to Indian media virtually, Walsh, who took over the top position at IATA in April, said that he's surprised to see the government resort to restrictive measures as Indian aviation, especially on the domestic front, has registered significant growth during the last decade.

"Recovery (of aviation sector) is significantly impacted by regulations," he said adding that passenger demand will recover when government-imposed restrictions are relaxed.

Overall, according to IATA, major aviation markets across the world are expected to recover to their pre-pandemic levels or 2019 passenger traffic levels by 2023 and in some cases 2024, depending on geography.

However, Walsh said that India remains an outlier in comparison to other domestic markets like the US, China and European Union (EU), which are seeing growth, and it is expected to return to 2019-capacity only by 2023-24.

A lot of Indian carriers have reduced their fleet size, retired older aircraft, cut jobs and capacity and so their ability to reintroduce capacity last seen in 2019 is restricted, Walsh said.

"Given the stress on their balance sheets, they will be less prepared to take risks," he added.

IATA has been pushing governments to reopen borders, eliminate tough quarantine measures, to digitally manage vaccination/testing certificates amidst the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic.

The trade body, which includes Indian airlines like Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, expects airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region, including India, to report combined losses of $7.5billion during the calendar year 2021, down from $31.7 billion during 2020.

Globally, airlines are expected to lose $38.7 billion in 2021, down from more than $118.5 billion losses in 2020, said IATA in a presentation at a media briefing following its 76th annual general meeting last November.

“There’s a real risk of airline failure, especially medium and small airlines, so IATA has asked governments to intervene," said Conrad Clifford, regional vice-president, Asia Pacific Region, IATA, in a virtual presentation then.

Meanwhile, Walsh said that there is plenty of evidence to support that passenger demand in India exceeds capacity. "If capacity constraints were removed, there would be demand for more flights," Walsh said adding that fare caps, as imposed by the Indian government, distort competition.

India currently allows its airlines to operate up to 65% of their pre-covid capacity. These restrictions are expected to ease in the coming months with a decline in fresh covid-19 infections and a pickup in the vaccination drive.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.