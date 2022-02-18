Maharashtra: IPS Rajnish Seth appointed as new DGP

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IPS officer Rajnish Seth has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra. The appointment was given by the state government on Friday. The 1988 cadre IPS officer has replaced Sanjay Pandey, who held the additional charge of the post since April 9, 2021.

Seth is currently the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

His appointment has come after the Bombay High Court recently pulled up the state government for favouring acting DGP Pandey for the post.

Pandey, who is the managing director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, held the post of DGP as additional charge since April 9 last year, after the then state DGP Subodh Jaiswal was transferred to the CBI.

