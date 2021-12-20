Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted pictures of the arch of the world's highest railway bridge--the Chenab Bridge which is a part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Indian Railways is constructing the iconic arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3 KM long and is located in district Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir.

It is currently under construction, and once completed, the bridge will stand at 359 metres above river bed level--higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, the minister said in a tweet.

"Splendid pictures of the arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir. Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world," the union minister wrote on Twitter.

Splendid pictures of the arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir.

Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris,making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world.

View Full Image Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

Constructed for ₹1,486 crore, the Chenab bridge aims to boost connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. According to the Ministry of Railways, it is said to be the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history.

Chenab Railway Bridge: Key features

Chenab bridge length: 1,315 metre

1,315 metre Chenab Bridge height: It will be the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metre above the river bed level.

It will be the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metre above the river bed level. Chenab Bridge weight: The overall weight of the arch is 10,619 MT.

The overall weight of the arch is 10,619 MT. The bridge will be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Chenab Bridge designers: Viaduct & Foundations: M/s WSP (Finland); Arch: M/s Leonhart, Andra and Partners (Germany), and Foundation Protection: Indian Institute of Science Bangalore.

Viaduct & Foundations: M/s WSP (Finland); Arch: M/s Leonhart, Andra and Partners (Germany), and Foundation Protection: Indian Institute of Science Bangalore. Construction of the bridge involved fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 lakh cum Earthwork, 66,000 cum concrete, and 26 Km motorable roads.

The most sophisticated ‘Tekla’ software used for structural detailing.

View Full Image Chenab Bridge will be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris

Chenab Railway Bridge: Unique Features

The bridge is designed to withstand high wind speed up to 266 Km/hour.

The Chenab bridge is designed for blast load in consultation with DRDO for the first time in India.

It will remain operational at a restricted speed of 30 Km/hour even after the removal of one pier/trestle.

In the first, a Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing machine was used for testing welds in an Indian Railways project.

Approx. 584Km welding was done to join the different parts of the structure, which is to the tune of the distance between Jammu Tawi to New Delhi.

The height of the cable crane’s pylon at Srinagar End is 127 metre, which is much taller than Qutub Minar of 72 metre.

View Full Image The Chenab Bridge is designed to withstand high wind speed up to 266 Km/hour

