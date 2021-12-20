2 min read.Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 02:15 PM ISTLivemint
Constructed for ₹1,486 crore, the Chenab bridge aims to boost connectivity to the Kashmir Valley
According to the Ministry of Railways, it is said to be the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history
Listen to this article
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted pictures of the arch of the world's highest railway bridge--the Chenab Bridge which is a part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Indian Railways is constructing the iconic arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3 KM long and is located in district Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir.
It is currently under construction, and once completed, the bridge will stand at 359 metres above river bed level--higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, the minister said in a tweet.
"Splendid pictures of the arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir. Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world," the union minister wrote on Twitter.
Splendid pictures of the arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir. Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris,making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world. pic.twitter.com/dMo14R4fr4
Constructed for ₹1,486 crore, the Chenab bridge aims to boost connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. According to the Ministry of Railways, it is said to be the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history.
Chenab Railway Bridge: Key features
Chenab bridge length: 1,315 metre
Chenab Bridge height: It will be the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metre above the river bed level.
Chenab Bridge weight: The overall weight of the arch is 10,619 MT.
The bridge will be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Chenab Bridge designers: Viaduct & Foundations: M/s WSP (Finland); Arch: M/s Leonhart, Andra and Partners (Germany), and Foundation Protection: Indian Institute of Science Bangalore.
Construction of the bridge involved fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 lakh cum Earthwork, 66,000 cum concrete, and 26 Km motorable roads.
The most sophisticated ‘Tekla’ software used for structural detailing.