Railways increase speed of trains by removing complex curve in rail tracks

Indian Railways in a bid to increase the speed of the trains has recently removed a reverse curve in the rail track of Jolarpettai station of Chennai division which is under the Southern Railway zone.

The removal of the reverse curve will help in increasing the spped of the trains passing through this station from the current 80kmph to 110kmph.

Railway engineers and technicians shown a sign a marvellous engineering to replace the reverse curve with a simple curve in the railway track which will help in increasing the speed of the trains passing through the of Jolarpettai station.

The Ministry of Railways released the pictures of the railway track in both the 'before and after condition', stating, "Indian Railways is fully committed to increase the speed of trains. Today in Jolarpettai station of chennai division, a reverse curve in Rail track with permitted speed of only 80 kmph, is removed and is replaced with a simple curve which will permit speed of 110 kmph."

A ‘reverse curve’ is a curve to the left or right of the railway track which is followed immediately by another curve in the opposite direction because of which the speed of the trains need to be controlled at those points.

In the Union Budget 2020-21, with focus on safety, for elimination of level crossing gates an amount of ₹880 crores have been sanctioned for new road over bridges and Road under bridges particularly on the Golden quadrilateral/diagonal routes (Chennai – Gudur/Chennai – Arakkonam – Renigunta).

Thiswill help the Indian Railways to increase the speed of the trains on these routes.

The budget has also made provisions for the replacement of route relay interlocking (RRI) and A, B and C cabins at Jolarpettai and for this an amount of ₹6 crore has been allocated.

The Railway Ministry has identified the Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore (435 km) route for the high spped rail network

The Railways has identified six sections for high speed and semi-high speed corridors, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, adding a detailed project report on these sections will be ready within a year.

The new corridors will join the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed route.

Trains can run at a maximum speed of over 300 km/hr on a high-speed corridor, while on a semi-high speed corridor, the maximum speed can go beyond 160km/hr.

