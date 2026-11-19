A group of senior Indian Railways officials believes the Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) system may no longer be necessary, given the technological advancements made in digital ticket verification. Their views come amid reports that the Railway Ministry is considering discontinuing the facility.

Under the existing arrangement, two passengers are allotted a single berth and both are charged the full ticket fare. The system has attracted criticism over the years, particularly over passengers paying the complete fare despite having to share sleeping space, according to PTI.

The RAC arrangement dates back to 1983-84, when then Railway Minister ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury announced the introduction of the facility while presenting the Railway Budget in Parliament.

While explaining the rationale behind RAC, Choudhury had said that a fixed quota of berths would be set aside for passengers at the top of the waiting list. This would allow them to receive sleeper-class accommodation during the journey if passengers holding confirmed tickets failed to board the train, leaving their berths vacant.

He had also mentioned that the system would prevent railway employees from making discretionary or arbitrary decisions while allotting vacant berths.

The Railway Ministry subsequently expanded the RAC quota in 2016 to accommodate more passengers. Previously, each sleeper coach had five side-lower berths designated for RAC, providing space for 10 passengers. The allocation was later raised to seven side-lower berths, increasing the number of passengers who could travel under RAC to 14 per coach.

The RAC quota was also expanded in air-conditioned coaches in 2016. In 3AC coaches, the number of side-lower berths allocated for RAC passengers went up from two to four per coach, increasing the accommodation capacity from four to eight passengers. In 2AC coaches, the allocation was raised from two to three berths, allowing six passengers instead of the earlier four to travel under RAC.

“Officials said that when the reservation and ticketing systems were not digitally linked, RAC was a passenger-friendly initiative. However, digital innovations have changed the scenario.”

"If a passenger doesn't turn up, the train ticket examiner (TTE), who carries a Hand Held Terminal (HHT) that is digitally connected to the entire ticketing system, enters the no-show status against that particular berth, and the same berth becomes available for prospective passengers from the next station," a senior railway official said.

He maintained that discontinuing RAC would limit opportunities for possible malpractice by train ticket examiners (TTEs) by reducing the discretionary authority they currently exercise.

It would also reportedly require them to finish checking tickets within a stipulated time and update the system with a "No Turn-Up" entry, allowing the vacant berth to be offered for current bookings from the following station.

The Railways does not incur any revenue loss when passengers with confirmed reservations fail to board, following changes to ticket cancellation rules introduced in 2015. Under the revised norms, passengers who do not turn up for their journeys forfeit the entire ticket amount and are not entitled to a refund.

"The same berth is then offered to another passenger at the full fare. So, even if the seat goes vacant, there is no financial loss to the Railways because it has already collected the fare from the original passenger," the official said.

"At the same time, the vacant berth would be offered to other passengers at the next station, ensuring that the facility would not go wasted," he added.

Also Read | Railways changes charging rules, orders all zones to switch off socket points

Officials also highlighted that the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee had earlier suggested allowing RAC passengers to receive a partial refund of their ticket fare.

Parliamentary panel questions full fare for RAC tickets In a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 4 this year, the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee questioned the practice of collecting the entire ticket fare from RAC passengers who continued to remain in that category even after the reservation chart was prepared and were not provided with a complete berth.

The panel said such passengers should not be charged the full fare when they had not received the accommodation they had paid for. It recommended that the Railway Ministry work out a system to offer partial refunds to RAC ticket holders who were not allotted an entire berth.

Railway officials, however, pointed out that implementing such a refund arrangement would be complicated, as tickets are booked through both online platforms and physical reservation counters.

Meanwhile, RAC accommodation is not available on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. Their fares are between 30% and 95% higher than those of other trains operating on the same routes.