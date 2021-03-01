Indian Railways has managed to surpass last year's cumulative freight loading for the same period on 28 February.

A release from the railway's ministry has claimed that freight figures continue to maintain high momentum in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of February 2021 as well for Indian Railways. Yesterday’s loading crossed 5 million tonnes.

The Indian Railways has claimed that the cumulative freight loading, as on 28 February 2021 was measured at 1102.17 million tonnes for this year which is higher compared to last year for the same period(1102.1 million tonnes).

According to a statement by the ministry, on a month to month basis, up to February 28, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 112.25 million tonnes, which is almost 10 % higher compared to loading up to February 28 of last year. (102.21 million tonnes).

On a day to day basis, on 28th February, 2021, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 5.23 million tonnes, which is 36% higher compare to last year’s loading for the same date (3.83 million tonnes).

In terms of speed as well, the average speed of Freight trains was 46.09 kmph which is more than double as compared to last year for the same month (February 2020) which was 23.01 kmph.

On 28th February, the average speed of freight trains was 47.51 kmph compared to 23.17 kmph last year for the same date which is also more than double.

Also, in the month of February 2021 Indian Railways earned ₹11,096.89 crores from freight loading which is 7.7% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period ( ₹10305.02 crores). On 28th February 2021, Indian Railways earned ₹509.44 crores from freight loading which is 34% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same day ( ₹378.56 crores).

The statement claims that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement a lucrative method to transport goods.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via