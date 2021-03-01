Also, in the month of February 2021 Indian Railways earned ₹11,096.89 crores from freight loading which is 7.7% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period ( ₹10305.02 crores). On 28th February 2021, Indian Railways earned ₹509.44 crores from freight loading which is 34% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same day ( ₹378.56 crores).