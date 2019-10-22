Indian Railways today took another step towards reducing the travel time between the two metropolitan cities, New Delhi and Kolkata. The New Delhi-Howrah route which is also known as the Grand Chord route is one of the busiest section of the Indian Railways.

Grand Chord is part of the Howrah-Gaya-Delhi line and Howrah-Allahabad-Mumbai line. A lot of important trains pass through this route which connects the national capital with the eastern region of the country.

As a part of the upgradation process railways installed the most advanced Electronic Interlocking System at Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh.

Tundla Electronic Interlocking work will reduce train handling time from 07 minutes to bare 30seconds which will help in improved punctuality of trains and capacity to run more trains. With 613 route combinations this is only 2nd to Kharagpur in Indian Railways.@GMNCR1 pic.twitter.com/Lel2cHhGF3 — railway northcentral (@CPRONCR) October 21, 2019

The measure is expected to help Indian Railways speed up trains and to achieve the objective of reducing the travel time between Delhi and Howrah to about 12 hours from the existing 17-19 hours.

It acts as a link between Sitarampur, (West Bengal) and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Uttar Pradesh, and covers a stretch of 450 km falling in North Central Railway (NCR) Zone of Indian Railways, which maintains and operates 53% portion of this New Delhi-Howrah route.

Indian Railways replaced the 65-year old outdated Mechanical Signaling System with advanced and safer Electronic Interlocking System at Tundla station in Uttar Pradesh.

Need for replacement of Mechanical Signalling of 1955 vintage installed at Tundla Jn. station was felt long back in 1998-99. This work based on latest technology commissioned on 20.10.19 with dedicated efforts of approximately 500 Railwaymen who worked 24X7 for over 50 days. pic.twitter.com/4qZyfl4xWF — railway northcentral (@CPRONCR) October 22, 2019

Tundla Jn. is an important station on this super-saturated route operating 160% of its designed capacity. Tundla also connects mainline with Agra Cantt. Jn. This important Electronic Interlocking work at Tundla Jn. was having 613 route combinations which is only second to Kharagpur in South Eastern Railway with 800 routes.

Despite being extremely important from train operation point of view, Tundla Jn. was still continuing with mechanically interlocked signaling system of 1955 vintage. This system required manual operation of levers for receipt and dispatch of trains from 05 different cabins.

Manual operation and coordination among cabins took approximately 05-07 minutes to handle each train at important Jn. station thus limiting its handling capacity to maximum 190-200 train on daily basis. Further Mechanical signaling also required upgrade to match with global safety standards in train operation. Layout of Tundla Jn. also needed important changes to accommodate longer trains and more route combinations for efficient train operations.

With commissioning of this system and some post commissioning works expected to be over by 17 November 2019 following major benefits shall be achieved in trains operation:

1. Train handling time to be reduced from existing 05-07 minutes to 30-60 seconds through centralized power cabin enhancing handling capacity of Jn. to 250 per day from existing 200 maximum, thus less detention of trains outside Tundla and improved Punctuality of Trains.

2. Train operation towards Agra will be immensely benefitted with two additional platforms and extension of three existing platforms no. 3,4&5 to cater full length trains on main line.

3. All UP-direction yard lines are now fit for passenger train movement thus efficient handling of more coaching train.

4. Length of Yard lines increased to handle longer freight and passenger trains.

5. Double exit facility provided to Medical Relief Train (ARME) for immediate movement in both sides during accidents etc.

6. Centralized fail-safe operation through power cabin by just click of the mouse button replacing cumbersome, inefficient and manual operation spread across 05 cabins. Substantial saving on manpower requirement.

This work will go a long way in improving punctuality of trains on New Delhi- Howrah main line and benefits shall be manifold during incoming foggy season through safe and detention free handling of trains at Tundla Jn.