Indian road logistics industry to see high single-digit revenue growth in FY24: Report1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- The growth will be driven by stable domestic consumption, investment demand, and an increased shift towards organized logistics players
The Indian road logistics sector is expected to witness high single-digit revenue growth in FY2024, according to ratings agency Icra. The growth will be driven by stable domestic consumption, investment demand, and an increased shift towards organized logistics players.
