Suprio Banerjee, vice president & sector head of corporate ratings at Icra, expects operating profit margins to moderate to 12-14% in FY2024. He emphasizes the importance of monitoring operators' ability to raise rates to offset input price increases amid stiff competition. Revenue growth is anticipated to be driven by demand from sectors like e-commerce, FMCG, retail, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods, as well as the industry's shift towards organized logistics players following the implementation of GST and e-way bills.