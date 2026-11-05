India’s ₹1.31 lakh crore railway project could break China’s record with world’s highest station in Ladakh | Details

India is planning a major railway infrastructure project in the Himalayas that could give the country the world's highest railway station, surpassing China's existing record. The proposed 489-km Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway corridor is expected to feature a station at an altitude of approximately 5,256 metres (17,244 feet) above sea level.

The proposed railway line will connect Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh with Leh in Ladakh, bringing rail connectivity closer to India's northern frontier. With an estimated cost of ₹1.31 lakh crore, the project is among the country's most ambitious railway infrastructure proposals, The Times of India reported.

According to project details, the Railway Ministry has completed the survey and prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR). However, the project is yet to receive the necessary approval for construction.

India's proposed railway station in Ladakh could surpass China's record One of the most significant features of the proposed railway corridor is a station planned beneath the Tanglang La mountain pass in Ladakh, according to a report by The Times of India.

At an estimated elevation of 5,256 metres, the proposed station would be higher than China's Tanggula railway station on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. Located at approximately 5,068 metres above sea level, the Chinese station is currently recognised as the world's highest railway station.

If constructed as proposed, the Indian station would exceed China's record by nearly 188 metres.

Tanglang La is already a challenging high-altitude location along the Manali-Leh highway. Establishing railway infrastructure in the region, however, would require significantly more complex engineering than constructing a motorable road.

489-km Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line to have 270 km of tunnels The proposed Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway corridor will cover approximately 489 km, connecting several important towns and settlements across Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The route is expected to pass through Bilaspur, Sundernagar, Mandi, Manali, Sissu, Darcha, Keylong, Sarchu, Pang, Rumtse, Upshi and Kharu before reaching Leh.

A major engineering challenge will be the extensive tunnelling required to navigate the Himalayan mountain range. According to project details, approximately 270 km of the proposed railway line will pass through tunnels.

This means that more than half of the corridor could run underground, highlighting the scale of engineering involved in the project.

Construction would have to account for difficult geological formations, extreme weather conditions, steep mountain gradients and the challenges of working at high altitudes. These factors make the proposed railway corridor considerably more complex than conventional railway expansion projects.

Why is India's proposed Ladakh railway project strategically important? The proposed railway line is not merely intended to improve passenger connectivity or reduce travel time to Ladakh. It also carries strategic significance for India's defence infrastructure.

Leh and the surrounding areas are strategically important for the country. At present, connectivity to the region largely depends on road and air transport.

The Manali-Leh highway serves as an important transportation route, but heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions can disrupt movement, particularly during winter. Air connectivity offers another option, although it cannot provide the same transportation capacity as a large railway corridor for passengers and goods.

A railway connection could offer an additional route for transporting essential supplies, equipment and passengers. It could also strengthen logistical connectivity to a strategically sensitive region.

The Ministry of Defence's identification of the project as a strategic railway corridor underlines its significance beyond civilian transportation.

When will the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line be completed? Despite its ambitious scale, the proposed railway line remains at the planning stage.

The Railway Ministry has completed the survey and prepared the Detailed Project Report, with the estimated project cost pegged at approximately ₹1.31 lakh crore. However, the preparation of a DPR does not automatically mean that construction has been approved.

There is currently no confirmed completion deadline for the entire railway corridor.

The project will require substantial financial investment, detailed engineering assessments and necessary clearances before construction can begin. Challenges involving other railway infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh could also influence the broader expansion of rail connectivity towards Ladakh.

Land acquisition hurdles pose challenges for Himalayan railway expansion The proposed Ladakh railway corridor is not the only major railway infrastructure project facing implementation challenges in Himachal Pradesh.

The 63-km Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line is another important project expected to strengthen rail connectivity in the state and support the broader expansion of the railway network towards Ladakh.

However, the project has encountered delays related to land acquisition and the state's financial contribution.

In October 2026, the Himachal Pradesh High Court quashed the preliminary land acquisition notification for the project. The court found that the government had not followed the statutory requirements for extending the deadline to issue the land acquisition declaration.

For the proposed Bilaspur-Manali-Leh corridor, the implementation challenges could be considerably greater because of its longer route, extensive tunnelling requirements and difficult Himalayan geography.