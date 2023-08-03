India's construction sector to employ 100 million, requires skilled workforce for economic growth: Report2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:28 PM IST
India's construction sector needs skilled workers to achieve economic growth targets, with employment estimated to reach 100 million by 2030. Currently, over 80% of the workforce is unskilled
India's employment in the construction sector is estimated to grow to 100 million to attain economic growth targets, according to a report by Knight Frank India
