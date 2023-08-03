Shishir Baijal Chairman and Managing Director - Knight Frank India said, "In the recent few decades, India’s economy has significantly grown positioning itself as one of the fastest growing economies globally. In tandem with economic growth, the construction sector has significantly expanded. The sector has contributed nearly 18% to the total economic output and is highly correlated with the economy’s GDP growth". "For optimum growth, the sector needs skilled as well as semi-skilled employees aiming at maximizing productivity levels," he added.