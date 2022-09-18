Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  India’s ethanol production capacity jumps to 923 cr litres p.a.

India’s ethanol production capacity jumps to 923 cr litres p.a.

Atleast 20% petrol requirements to be met from ethanol
1 min read . 06:10 PM ISTStaff Writer

  • This would also help save foreign exchange for the country worth about 30,000 crore per annum.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Diversion of excess feedstock diversion for ethanol production has led to a jump in production capacity to 923 crore liters per annum, the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said on Sunday.

Diversion of excess feedstock diversion for ethanol production has led to a jump in production capacity to 923 crore liters per annum, the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said on Sunday.

The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said that low carbon innovative technologies are helping India progress towards Net Zero goals assisting in obtaining COP26 goals for the country while facilitating Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan by meeting 20% petrol requirements from ethanol and strengthening energy security of the country.

The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said that low carbon innovative technologies are helping India progress towards Net Zero goals assisting in obtaining COP26 goals for the country while facilitating Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan by meeting 20% petrol requirements from ethanol and strengthening energy security of the country.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“This would also help save foreign exchange for the country worth about 30,000 crore per annum. Further, the achievement of E10 has already resulted in additional revenue of about 18,000 crores in revenue of sugar mills which will exceed 3,5000 on achievement of E20 blending with petrol by 2025.

This would ensure an alternative market for farmers’ produce like rice, maize helping them achieve better returns, more than MSP and also faster payment from sugar mills. All these activities are leading to transforming the Indian Farming community from ‘Anna Daata’ to ‘Urja Daata’," secretary department of food and public distribution (DFPD), Sudhanshu Pandey said.

With an objective to understand in depth innovations in indigenous technology developments and debottlenecking any growth impediments in ethanol blending, Pandey along with a team from Food Corporation of India (FCI) had visited R&D center Praj Matrix’s recently.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) approved innovation centre setup by Praj, is home to over 90 scientists.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.