Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that India's first bullet train project is expected to enter its trial phase in May 2027.

Preparing the track for trial Vaishnaw said, according to news agency ANI, that the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is being prepared for the initial testing.

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The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is India's first bullet train project. It is being developed to provide high-speed connectivity between the two major cities.

Addressing a media briefing, Vaishnaw said electrification of the stretch had been completed, while signalling-related work was expected to be finished by January 2027, news agency ANI reported.

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The overhead electrification system on the elevated section was energised on November 20, covering both tracks. The section operates on a 2x25 kV traction system, with installation work at the Bilimora traction substation also completed.

Phases of India's first bullet train: The timeline Vaishnaw said the high-speed rail corridor would be commissioned in phases rather than opened in its entirety at once.

According to the proposed timeline, the Ahmedabad-Vapi section is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, while the bullet train service is targeted to reach Thane, Maharashtra, by 2029.

The initial testing will be conducted using the B-28 train, which has been designed to operate at speeds of up to 280 kmph.

“The bullet train’s Atmanirbhar version B-28 is being designed jointly by ICF and BEML. Manufacturing will take place at BEML’s specially designed facility, Aditya Plant, equipped with advanced, high-precision machines, including robotic laser welding systems. This will enable indigenous production of bullet trains under Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Vaishnaw had said earlier.

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Explaining the technical requirements of high-speed rail operations, Vaishnaw said trains running above 240 kmph require specialised engineering, as pressure forces generated during movement have to be factored into the design of both trains and supporting infrastructure.

He said the B-28 train had successfully undergone a squeeze test, in which it was exposed to pressure levels twice the atmospheric pressure anticipated during actual operations. The exercise was aimed at evaluating its ability to withstand pressure-related challenges at high speeds.

Vaishnaw also expressed satisfaction over construction activities in Maharashtra, including work on the undersea tunnel, saying progress on these sections was encouraging.

North Corridor of India's first bullet train: How much time will be saved? The North Corridor, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will connect Delhi to Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ayodhya, extending further to Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Patna.

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In October this year, Vaishnaw said, “You will be able to travel from Delhi to Kanpur in one hour and 45 minutes. From Delhi to Agra, it will take 59 minutes—just one minute shy of an hour. From Delhi to Lucknow, it will take two hours and 12 minutes—roughly two and a quarter hours. From Varanasi to Lucknow, it will take one hour and 21 minutes, and from Varanasi to Patna, it will take one hour. Travel will become incredibly smooth. The journey from Varanasi to Delhi will take three hours and 33 minutes. From Varanasi to Prayagraj, it will take only 33 minutes—just about half an hour. From Varanasi to Agra, it will take two hours and 34 minutes.”

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(With inputs from ANI)

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