India’s first indigenous bullet train takes shape at Bengaluru's BEML - what is Bharat Train Control System?

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently reviewed the manufacturing of the made-in-India bullet train at Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)'s Aditya manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. During his visit earlier this week, the minister reviewed the specialised manufacturing infrastructure, including precision-engineered jigs and fixtures for carbody fabrication, and witnessed key stages of production such as underframe, sidewall, roof assembly, car assembly, surface preparation, treatment, etc.

These advanced manufacturing processes are crucial to achieving the precision, strength and quality standards required for high-speed rail operations.

He also witnessed the 'Squeeze Test' demonstration, a critical quality assurance process in which the train carbody is subjected to controlled compressive/tensile forces to assess its structural strength, rigidity and dimensional stability.

The minister examined passenger seats, focusing on the comfort and convenience they would offer during high-speed journeys, and reviewed key onboard systems and components, including the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, couplers and other train equipment and assemblies.

He also reviewed side module and roof module manufacturing and witnessed the subsequent integration and assembly operations.

What makes India's bullet train special? The indigenous bullet train is designed to achieve a maximum test speed of 280 kmph, while its planned operational speed is 249 kmph. The approximately 202-metre-long train will consist of eight coaches, comprising four motor cars and four trailer cars, with an estimated passenger capacity of 557, including two designated spaces for Divyangjan and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM).

The train configuration includes seven standard-class coaches with 3x2 seating arrangements and one executive-class coach featuring 2x2 seating. Driver's cabs are provided at both ends of the train and equipped with an intelligent onboard control system to support timely decision-making and coordination with the operation control centre. Two eight-coach trainsets can also be coupled to form a 16-coach formation to accommodate future operational requirements.

Also Read | Big Bullet Train Plans Revealed! Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hr 45 mins

Passenger comfort has been a key consideration in the train's interior design. The coaches feature ergonomically designed seats developed with Indian anthropometric requirements in mind, offering adequate legroom and comfortable seating. Other facilities include LED interior lighting, overhead baggage racks, additional floor-mounted luggage stands for larger bags and power outlets for laptops and mobile devices.

The train will also have modern bio-digester toilets designed to minimise effluent generation, while wide windows at every seating row will provide passengers with better outside views. A sealed, single-piece gangway connecting the coaches will allow passengers to move conveniently between compartments.

Bharat Train Control System Earlier, in August, it was reported that the bullet trains will also come with an indigenously developed signalling system called the Bharat Train Control System (BTCS).