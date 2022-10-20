India’s highway construction slows down

“The construction of new highways has been slow in the first six-month period. The same trend has been seen in the past three years. If we relate the current numbers with same period last year, we have almost reached 90% levels. Construction generally picks up pace in the second half of the year and we are confident of constructing 12,000 km of highways this year," said Giridhar Aramane, secretary, ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).