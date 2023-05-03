India's industrial and warehousing sector soars in Q1 2023 on tier-I cities and grade-A space demand: Report2 min read 03 May 2023, 02:59 PM IST
India's industrial and warehousing sector reported a robust absorption of nearly 11 million square feet, with tier-I cities driving 77% of the demand
India's industrial and warehousing sector reported a robust absorption of nearly 11 million square feet, with tier-I cities driving 77% of the demand, according to international real estate advisory firm Savills India.
