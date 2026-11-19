India's office furniture market is projected to reach $7.78 billion by 2031, driven by rising commercial real estate activity, expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), stricter quality standards and growing demand for modern workplace infrastructure, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence.

The market, estimated at $4.81 billion in 2025, is expected to grow to $5.16 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.52% through 2031.

The sector is witnessing a shift from post-pandemic office fit-outs towards long-term investments in ergonomic furniture, modular workstations, sustainable materials and integrated workplace solutions.

One of the key factors shaping the industry is the Furniture Quality Control Order, which makes compliance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) requirements increasingly important for government and institutional procurement.

The regulatory framework is expected to benefit organised manufacturers and suppliers offering certified products, quality testing, warranties and reliable supply chains. However, local manufacturers continue to play an important role in catering to India's price-sensitive market.

GCC expansion, office leasing drive furniture demand The growth in India's office furniture market comes amid strong demand for commercial real estate.

According to CBRE data, office space absorption across India's top nine cities reached a record nine-month high of 66.4 million square feet between January and September 2026, marking an 8% increase year-on-year.

Global Capability Centres accounted for 28 million square feet, or 42%, of the total leasing activity during the period. Their office space absorption grew 16% year-on-year.

Additionally, 77% of surveyed occupiers are planning to expand their office portfolios in India over the next two years.