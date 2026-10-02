India’s retail leasing map shifts: Delhi NCR leads in Q3, Hyderabad gains on Mumbai

India's retail real estate market saw strong demand in Q3 2026, led by Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, which accounted for 61% of gross leasing volume. Fashion and Food & Beverage dominated leasing activities, while future Grade A mall supply is expected to enhance retail space availability.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published2 Oct 2026, 01:21 PM IST
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India's Retail Real Estate Sees Active Demand in Q3 2026 Across Major Cities
India's Retail Real Estate Sees Active Demand in Q3 2026 Across Major Cities

India’s retail real estate market continued to see active demand in the July-September quarter, with Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai emerging as the country’s biggest markets.

According to Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2026 Retail MarketBeat report, the gross leasing volume (GLV) reached 2.22 million square feet (MSF) across the top eight cities. The three leading markets – Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai – together accounted for 61% of the total activity.

Here's a look at leasing activity in different cities:

  • Delhi NCR led the pack, with 0.55 MSF of leasing, accounting for 24.9% of the total. However, leasing fell 17.7% from the previous quarter, while remaining 7.9% higher than a year earlier.
  • Hyderabad followed with 0.45 MSF and a 20.3% share. Unlike Delhi NCR, the city saw leasing rise 22% quarter-on-quarter and 18.3% year-on-year, making it the fastest-growing among the three major markets.
  • Mumbai ranked third, with 0.35 MSF and a 15.7% share. Leasing declined 29.5% sequentially and 40.8% from a year earlier.
  • Across the remaining markets, Bengaluru recorded 0.24 MSF of leasing, followed by Pune at 0.21 MSF, Chennai at 0.18 MSF, Ahmedabad at 0.13 MSF and Kolkata at 0.10 MSF.

“Looking ahead, approximately 12.7 MSF of Grade A mall supply is expected through 2028, gradually improving the availability of quality retail space across key markets. The pipeline will be led by Delhi NCR, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai, with approximately 1.35 MSF projected for completion in 2026 and the remaining supply expected through 2028.”

Also Read | Retail space leasing in shopping malls falls 38 pc in Jul-Sep across top 8 cities: Cushman

A peek at category-wise demand

  • Fashion continued to lead retail leasing demand, accounting for 24.9% of total activity in the quarter.
  • Food & Beverage (F&B) followed with a 19.2% share, while Accessories & Lifestyle contributed 13.1%.
  • Together, these three segments made up 57.2% of overall leasing.
  • Department Stores and Entertainment also remained significant, accounting for 7.8% and 7.5%, respectively.

Speaking about the trends, Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director – Mumbai & New Business, Cushman & Wakefield,“India’s retail market continues to demonstrate steady underlying occupier interest, even as quality retail space remains constrained. While leasing moderated during the quarter, year-to-date activity remains largely in line with last year, with a slight increase."

Also Read | Shweta Kapur has a new idea for fashion retail: An apartment that travels

This is despite three consecutive quarters without new Grade A mall supply, indicating that limited availability is increasingly influencing the pace of leasing, he added

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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