India’s retail leasing map shifts: Delhi NCR leads in Q3, Hyderabad gains on Mumbai

India’s retail real estate market continued to see active demand in the July-September quarter, with Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai emerging as the country’s biggest markets.
According to Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2026 Retail MarketBeat report, the gross leasing volume (GLV) reached 2.22 million square feet (MSF) across the top eight cities. The three leading markets – Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai – together accounted for 61% of the total activity.
“Looking ahead, approximately 12.7 MSF of Grade A mall supply is expected through 2028, gradually improving the availability of quality retail space across key markets. The pipeline will be led by Delhi NCR, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai, with approximately 1.35 MSF projected for completion in 2026 and the remaining supply expected through 2028.”
Speaking about the trends, Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director – Mumbai & New Business, Cushman & Wakefield,“India’s retail market continues to demonstrate steady underlying occupier interest, even as quality retail space remains constrained. While leasing moderated during the quarter, year-to-date activity remains largely in line with last year, with a slight increase."
This is despite three consecutive quarters without new Grade A mall supply, indicating that limited availability is increasingly influencing the pace of leasing, he added
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