India’s road network grows 59% in last 9 years: Gadkari3 min read 27 Jun 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Gadkari said total length of national highways was 91,287 km in 2013-14, which increased to 1,45,240 km in 2022-23, which is a rise of more than 59%
New Delhi: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said total length of the national highways in the country increased by about 59% in the last nine years. As a result of this expansion, India now has the second largest road network, after the US.
