Govt's special fund for stalled housing projects to deliver 4000 flats this year

SWAMIH is a social impact fund to complete construction of stalled homes. This is also our performance yardstick. When you look at parameters like setup time, fundraise time, we are probably the fastest. The fund was set up in a month after the official announcement (2019), capital was raised in a month. No real estate fund, I believe, has done more than 100 deals probably in their lifetime. We are close to almost 150 deals now. But stalled housing is still a huge problem and it’s a growing problem. (NOTE: India had an estimated $63 billion in such stalled projects across its seven biggest cities in 2019, which has reduced to $55.8 billion in December 2020, according to Anarock Property Consultants)