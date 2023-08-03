India’s stainless steel consumption grew by 10% in FY23

Commenting on the government's focus on lithium as a critical mineral, he said: "Now the government is focusing on lithium, which is present in Jammu & Kashmir. It's a positive step and we welcome this move. But enacting a single policy is insufficient; they need to back private industries to collaboratively achieve this. While lithium is a positive move, talking about nickel is less feasible due to negligible nickel ore resources in the country. It's only available in small pockets in specific regions. So, India's exploration of rare minerals is crucial. China dominates the global market in rare materials; India started slowly. For our company, the most critical rare mineral is nickel."