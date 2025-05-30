IndiGo gets ‘one last time’ 3-month extension to lease Turkish Airlines aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday granted budget carrier IndiGo a three-month extension, allowing the company to continue its partnership with Turkish Airlines for the period.

In its order, the DGCA clarified that the three-month extension has been granted to IndiGo for damp leasing two Boeing 777 planes from Turkish Airlines for ‘one last time’.

It said that the extension was granted to avoid passenger inconvenience that may result from direct disruption.

“However, in order to avoid passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruption, IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months,” the DGCA said, according to a report by ANI.

With the extension, IndiGo can now lease the aircraft till August 31.

“This extension is based on the undertaking from the airline that they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations,” it added.

Indigo had requested a further six-month extension, which the regulator did not agree to.

IndiGo-Turkish Airlines case In the wake of Turkey backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month, there has been an increased focus on the airline's ties with Turkish Airlines.

On May 15, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security".

Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkey.

IndiGo's growth plan With one new aircraft joining the fleet every week throughout 2025-26, IndiGo anticipates surpassing a fleet size of 600 aircraft by 2030, the airline said on the network expansion front.

Additionally, the airline has signed an agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Deliveries will be completed by early 2026, and the A350S are anticipated to arrive in 2027.

These additional aircraft strengthen the airline's long-haul capabilities.