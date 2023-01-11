Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Indo-Japan joint working group will function together to provide best road infra for commuters, freight: Gadkari

Indo-Japan joint working group will function together to provide best road infra for commuters, freight: Gadkari

1 min read . 07:50 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. ANI

  • Gadkari said joint projects will be undertaken for a massive digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems, and eco-friendly mobility

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reiterated India’s intense support towards cooperation with Japan in the sector of highways development, administration, and monitoring with the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services. 

During his interaction with the Japanese Delegation led by Koichi Hagiuda and Hiroshi Suzuki, the minister said that the Indo-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) will function together providing the best road infrastructure for commuters and freight movement and helping India achieve its sustainable transport goals. 

Gadkari added that joint projects will be undertaken for a massive digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and eco-friendly mobility. 

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has always placed the Indo-Pacific at the heart of its engagement with the countries of Southeast and East Asia vide India’s Act East Policy. 

The friendship between India and Japan has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties. India’s earliest documented direct contact with Japan was with the Todaiji Temple in Nara, where the consecration or eye-opening of the towering statue of Lord Buddha was performed by an Indian monk, Bodhisena, in 752 AD. 

The Japan-India Association was set up in 1903, and is today the oldest international friendship body in Japan. Bilateral ties have been singularly free of any kind of dispute – ideological, cultural or territorial. 

Over the years, the two countries have built upon these values and created a partnership based on both principle and pragmatism.

