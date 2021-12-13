New Delhi: Infrastructure investment activity weakened in the country during the first two months of the third quarter of FY22 with order inflows down 20-30% year-on-year, Emkay Global Financial said in a report on Monday.

As per the report, though the ordering activity remained good in the first six months of current fiscal, up almost 20% year-on-year (YoY), smaller sized orders in the railways and metro segments resulted in a fall in the overall order book.

Apart from railways, there has been a 9% growth in order inflows in infrastructure sector till date, largely buoyed by roads, some one-off large orders in power and orders in the water segment.

Excluding roads, inflows would have been down 7%, the report said. The majority of the road EPC/HAM (engineering, procurement and constriction/hybrid annuity model) players have benefitted from an uptick in sectoral ordering.

While inflows were hit in the last two months, growth in tendering improved. Year to date (YTD) growth improved to 17% YoY from 5% growth in H1FY22, aided by few large tenders. Even after ignoring these large long-term tenders, YTD growth stood at 11%.

Among sectors, roads (31%), water (13%), railways (8%), irrigation (6%) together constitute 58% of the overall tenders. Some of the significantly large tenders included that of Bharat Broadband, advanced chemistry cell and development of an international film city in Uttar Pradesh.

As per assessment by the brokerage firm of 35 companies across capital goods/infrastructure/defence sectors the order book at the end of H1FY22 was higher by 5% (two-year CAGR) from pre-Covid levels of H1FY20.

Among sectors, infrastructure (mainly road companies) saw the highest growth in the order book, with a 9.5%, 2-year CAGR at the end of H1FY22. This is in line with investments happening in the road sector.

The report said that state government spending (top 15 states) stood at ₹1.66 lakh crore (7%, 2-year CAGR) during April-October, 2022 (meeting 36% of annual budget vs 30% last year).

In order to increase spending by states, the Centre has been incentivizing them through an enhanced ceiling for borrowing and front-loading the share of devolution to states. For the Apr-Oct’22 period, the Central government achieved 46% of its annual budget target with an outflow of ₹2.53 lakh crore, up 28% YoY.

Spending from key sectors such as roads, railways, defense and housing sectors, which generally account for 70% of overall capex, saw 41% YoY growth. Combined spending of Centre and states saw a 2-year CAGR of 10%. Overall, there has been a good uptick in capex in the last few months.

