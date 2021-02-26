Infrastructure FY22 outlook rises to stable: India Ratings

As a prolonged international traffic recovery and continuing uncertainties on spread of covid-19 would outweigh the improvement in domestic traffic recovery, airports see their negative outlook persist. In December 2020, domestic traffic had reached 64% of pre-covid level. Ongoing capex by the airports is also placing pressure on cash flows. While the disruption will cause cash flow mismatches for most airports, those with a higher proportion of aeronautical income than non-aero would be witness limited permanent losses due to the regulatory nature of the sector. Metro projects are also likely to continue to suffer because of traffic uncertainty. Traffic recovery is slow because of work from home options, propensity to travel in own vehicles and less travel compared to pre-covid levels. Sponsor support remains a key factor given the high debt servicing requirements immediately after commissioning when the traffic ramp-up uncertainty is also high.