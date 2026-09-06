India’s infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) will soon no longer be only about roads and telecom.
The expanding InvIT universe: ₹20 trillion asset base targeted beyond roads and telecom
SummaryIndia's infrastructure investment trusts plan to diversify beyond roads, tapping into power, logistics and digital sectors to reach ₹20 trillion in assets by 2030. This transformation signals a significant shift in infrastructure financing as more operational assets become available for investment.
India’s infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) will soon no longer be only about roads and telecom.
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