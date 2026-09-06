The expanding InvIT universe: ₹20 trillion asset base targeted beyond roads and telecom

“The mutual fund industry took 50 years (till 2014) since the passage of the UTI Act in 1963 to come to ₹10 trillion AUM. But InvITs and REITs together reached that milestone in just around nine years since the launch of the first InvIT in 2017,” Venkatesh said, adding that retail participation in these instruments is also gathering momentum with an increasing number of private InvITs going public.