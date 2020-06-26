Infrastructure - Laying a strong foundation to ascend the recovery curve

The successful implementation of PPPs in India with a new genetic code would require addressing some core issues that have plagued the infrastructure sector for quite long. To begin with, the PPP model has been exposed to inadequacy of a stout contractual framework to effectively address the consequences of events like COVID-19. Typically, an event such as COVID-19 is categorised as ‘Force Majeure’ under the PPP contracts, however, the extent of relief is not uniform across various PPP contracts. To supplement the gravity of the problem, even when governmental actions to tackle COVID-19 could be categorised as a ‘Change in Law’, PPP contracts are divided on this approach vis a vis the determination itself and the relief. There is a dire need to relook at the PPP contracts to make them self-sufficient, and to address the concerns of the stakeholders with appropriate risk allocation. Issues like capital availability, bankability, technological innovations, market conditions, and commensurate relief availability need to be stressed upon and incorporated in the PPP contracts. Government needs to reconsider the positions under the procurement guidelines that do not favour bilateral renegotiations of PPP contracts to address the extent of vulnerability COVID-19 has demonstrated, that was neither foreseen nor envisaged. In essence, put in place mechanisms that derisk the private sector if the risks are beyond their control.