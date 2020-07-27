Subscribe
Home >Industry >Infrastructure >Infrastructure push can re-ignite economic growth: Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Infrastructure push can re-ignite economic growth: Shaktikanta Das

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST PTI

  • With regard to forex rate, Shaktikanta Das said the RBI has no fixed target for the rupee but will monitor undue volatility
  • Shaktikanta Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments

NEW DELHI : RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to India Inc at a CII event, Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments.

Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot.

India needs policies for sustained increase in farm income, he added.

With regard to forex rate, Das said the RBI has no fixed target for the rupee but will monitor undue volatility.

