Infrastructure: Sitharaman will need to juggle conflicting demands in budget

The government significantly increased infrastructure spending post-covid as the pandemic severely hurt public consumption, while private investments and exports tanked. It has continued that focus. In 2018-19, it spent just ₹3 trillion on infrastructure, or 1.6% of the gross domestic product (GDP). In 2024-25, this has risen to ₹11.11 trillion (3.4% of GDP). It was this spending that powered India's economic growth in recent years as it became the fastest growing large economy in the world. In 2023-24, the GDP growth touched 8.2%.