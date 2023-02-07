Initiatives under Maritime India Vision identified to develop global ports in the country: Sonowal
- The minister said that it includes developing world-class mega ports, transshipment hubs and infrastructure modernization of ports
NEW DELHI : Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 has identified initiatives to develop global standard ports in India, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×