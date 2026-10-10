Vande Bharat Sleeper: Flight-like comforts, fares from ₹960 — Take a look at what 2AC offers

A recent video tour of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train has sparked wide interest among daily commuters and travel enthusiasts alike. The walkthrough highlights the Second Class AC compartment, revealing a layout focused on modern aesthetics, improved ergonomics, and flight-like convenience. Passengers receive plush, contoured bedding alongside accessible ladders designed for upper berths. Individual charging docks for smartphones and laptops, built-in device cradles, and dedicated storage compartments ensure a convenient travel experience for modern passengers.
Key features within the berths prioritize individual comfort and personal space. Each passenger gets direct control over an automotive-inspired air-ventilation unit, an adjustable reading lamp, and full-length privacy drapes. Expansive sealed glass windows provide unobstructed scenic views along the journey, while digital screens deliver real-time metrics including train velocity, approaching stops, and trip updates using integrated GPS technology.
The onboard washrooms feature vacuum-assisted, flight-style facilities with touchless flushing systems and superior cleanliness standards. Adjacent to the lavatories are dedicated vanity areas complete with wide basins and mirrors. Additionally, a streamlined pantry module supports smooth delivery for scheduled onboard catering operations.
The 16-car configuration accommodates 823 travelers in total, dividing capacity into 24 First AC berths, 188 Second AC berths, and 611 Third AC berths. Ticket costs start at ₹960 for 3AC journeys up to 400 km and scale up to ₹13,300 for 1AC seats spanning maximum routes of 3,500 km.
Pricing increases relative to distance, with premium tickets on extended intercity routes priced higher than traditional Rajdhani Express rates.
The first prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is now expected to be ready by March 31, 2027, after Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) extended its earlier deadline of June 2026.
The sleeper trains are being manufactured at the upgraded Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur district of Maharashtra.
RVNL and Russian company Transmashholding (TMH) have partnered to establish Kinet Railway Solutions Ltd, an Indo-Russian joint venture tasked with manufacturing 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets.
Each trainset will comprise 16 coaches, with production planned at the Marathwada facility.
The project is aimed at expanding India's Vande Bharat fleet with sleeper services for long-distance overnight journeys.
RVNL had initially set June 2026 as the deadline for developing the first prototype. The deadline was subsequently extended to March 31, 2027.
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