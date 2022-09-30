Inspection vans will ensure world-class roads in India, says ministry2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 01:13 AM IST
- The plan for introducing these testing vans will be rolled out in phases soon, govt officials said
NEW DELHI : To ensure world-class roads in India, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) proposes a nationwide roll out of mobile inspection vans on national highways that would regularly test the quality of roads, without damaging the operational infrastructure.