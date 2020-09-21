InvITs in India and way forward

InvITs in India and way forward6 min read . 08:13 AM IST
The Government has set an investment target of ₹111 lac crores in the infrastructure space over the next five years
India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies in the world, and as a result of increased spending on infrastructure, it now ranks 44th on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2018 (LPI). The country has surpassed France and the United Kingdom to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of its GDP, achieving a higher growth rate than earlier projections. Sustained improvement and investment in infrastructure are the key to fuel India’s growth ambitions.
Demand for capital in infrastructure
The Government has set an investment target of ₹111 lac crores in the infrastructure space over the next five years. India has been able to spend ₹9.5 lakh crores per annum, compared to the requirement of ₹22.2 lakh crores per annum, which implies that the country needs more capital.
Supply of capital
In the past, banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) were the major sources of capital for infrastructure projects. The rise in non-performing assets in the infrastructure space has resulted in commercial banks and NBFCs re-evaluating their exposure to infrastructure projects. Consequently, the share of credit (to the total advances) of banks and NBFCs has reduced substantially since 2013.
Other large institutional pools of capital—insurance and pension funds—have limited exposure to infrastructure projects because of regulatory and credit quality-related constraints. Moreover, the depth and liquidity of debt capital markets is low, and infrastructure IPOs have not set these markets on fire in recent years.
In short, supply of capital in the infrastructure sector is a real concern, and India needs a more creative solution to attract investors to the sector. One way that lenders, investors, public sector enterprises and Government institutions can entice infrastructure investors is by recycling operational assets to institutional yield-seeking investors.
Infrastructure Investment Trusts or InvITs, designed to incentivise infrastructure players to swap their operating assets onto a platform that enables capital to be raised, which is akin to equity at the cost of debt, can be a solution to address liquidity-related requirements in the infrastructure space.
Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT)
InvITs are trusts, registered with the SEBI, which can hold the operational infrastructure projects of sponsors with long concession periods and stable cash flows. Once registered, InvITs can raise funds via public or private placement and issue units to investors. In return, investors obtain a share of the annual distribution of dividends and interests. Listed InvITs are required to maintain a maximum-leverage ratio of 49.0%, which can be increased to 70.0%, subject to a track record of six (6) continuous distributions to unit-holders (post listing), an AAA-rating, additional disclosure and compliance requirements, and end-use restrictions. The constraint on leverage in listed InvITs may limit its use, as infrastructure projects are leveraged higher than 49%. However, the private unlisted InvIT regime provides a high level of flexibility and relaxations under SEBI’s guidelines to sponsors, to raise money from investors, without the need to to list the InvIT platform. The 49% leverage requirement is however not applicable to private unlisted InvITs. This makes it popular among sponsors and investors.
In 2020, India has seven infrastructure investment trusts, of which two are publically listed. In terms of assets, three (3) InvITs are in roads, and one (1) each in power transmission, gas transmission and telecom towers. There are several renewable companies exploring the registration of InvITs for renewable generating assets.
Infrastructure investment trusts offer several benefits to investors and sponsors and are gaining in popularity.
In the long run, high-quality assets, reasonable yields, a degree of liquidity and an attractive tax regime make InvITs an attractive platform for various types of investors such as long-term institutional to retail investors.
However, InvITs do face their share of challenges. Two key challenges are as follows:
Infrastructure plays a key role in shaping and scripting India’s growth story. Consequently, the momentum of investments in infrastructure needs to accelerate substantially, and as domestic financial institutions struggle with liquidity and perception challenges, sponsors can utilise InvITs to create a steady stream of re-cycled capital. In this scenario, sponsors with operating InvIT platforms as a safe exit route will be able to recycle and raise fresh capital to fund their growth. Not just private investors, but the Government of India and public sector institutions and enterprises, such as NHAI and Power Grid, may find InvITs an attractive option to raise fresh capital to fuel greenfield investments in a cash-strapped infrastructure space.
(Prerna Mehndiratta is Partner, Deals and Sandeep Kumar Mohanty is a Director at PwC India. Views are personal. To know more about the series 'Future of Infrastructure Investments', watch here )
