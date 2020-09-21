InvITs in India and way forward

InvITs are trusts, registered with the SEBI, which can hold the operational infrastructure projects of sponsors with long concession periods and stable cash flows. Once registered, InvITs can raise funds via public or private placement and issue units to investors. In return, investors obtain a share of the annual distribution of dividends and interests. Listed InvITs are required to maintain a maximum-leverage ratio of 49.0%, which can be increased to 70.0%, subject to a track record of six (6) continuous distributions to unit-holders (post listing), an AAA-rating, additional disclosure and compliance requirements, and end-use restrictions. The constraint on leverage in listed InvITs may limit its use, as infrastructure projects are leveraged higher than 49%. However, the private unlisted InvIT regime provides a high level of flexibility and relaxations under SEBI’s guidelines to sponsors, to raise money from investors, without the need to to list the InvIT platform. The 49% leverage requirement is however not applicable to private unlisted InvITs. This makes it popular among sponsors and investors.