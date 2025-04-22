Industry
InvITs becoming prime vehicle for forging M&A activity in roads and highways
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 22 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Developers are finding InvITs ideal for selling their assets while unlocking capital for new toll projects.
New Delhi: Developers are increasingly turning to InvITs for selling their assets while unlocking capital for new toll projects as the public sector highway agency NHAI pushes for award of BoT (toll) projects.
