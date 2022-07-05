Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highway to be geo fenced by NHEV with UNL Global

Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highway to be geo fenced by NHEV with UNL Global2 min read . 07:07 PM IST
- Tourists travelling on Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highways could avail this facility with electric vehicles
Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highway is proposed to be geofenced so that Electric Vehicles on this route could run on a theft proof relay model, just like Goa and European countries where tourists can get cars without any drivers present.
Similarly, Tourists and Users travelling on Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-Highways could avail this facility with Electric Vehicles. To make these highways theft proof and in under 24x7 breakdown service surveillance, geo fencing work of this highway is being done by various geospatial tech companies in association with National Highways for EV (NHEV), an e-mobility pilot by India’s leading Tech-Piloting Agency EoDB Services OPC.
UNL Global has collaborated with NHEV to participate in this pilot for making E-Highways geo-fenced and complete it by end of this year and add a state-of-the-art EV ready infrastructure for ever increasing numbers of E-Vehicles on this expressway.
UNL is a next-gen smart micro-location and mapping platform, building the Internet of Places. UNL enables businesses to create Virtual Private Maps at the push of a button and tap into mapping, location and data tools to build highly scalable location-based application.
“With UNL we have pixelized the world to digitise physical locations and solve some of the biggest challenges in mapping, starting with reliable addressing and accurate geocoding. We give every location a unique verifiable digital address –a UNL geoID. On ground, indoor or up in elevation, the UNL geoIDs can address locations with a micro-precision of up to 1x1cm²," said Xander Van DerHeijden, CEO & Founder, UNL Global.
“NHEV is the first of its kind project and is bound to revolutionize the manner in which we design e-highway and build EV infrastructure to contribute to the Central Government leadership vision to Reform, Perform and Transform. UNL is excited and honoured to be an onboarded supplier and Technology Provider for the TECH-Trail Run 2", he added.
Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director, NHEV said, “As India forges ahead with an ambitious plan to achieve clean and green surface transport, and provide world-class facilities to the e-highway users, NHEV’s association with UNL is bound to unlocking the potential of the best available technology and services to the Indian customer. UNL is building the Internet of Places - a digital 1:1 geo-data twin to transform places into the next digital platform, enabling us to interact with stations, vehicles, Road Side Assistance (RSA) services in real time. This will allow us to bring forward a new generation of hyper local services, from e-commerce and last-mile delivery to smart mobility and autonomous solutions."