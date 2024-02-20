Japan commits $1.55 billion ODA loan for several projects in India
The loan will fund infrastructure projects in North East India, including the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge and the Phulbari-Goeragre section of NH 127B, apart from the construction of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Project, the finance ministry said.
New Delhi: Japan has committed a 232.21-billion-yen (about $1.55 billion) Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan for nine projects across various sectors in India such as road connectivity, climate change response, and horticulture, India’s finance ministry said on Tuesday.