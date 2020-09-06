Home >Industry >Infrastructure >Japanese bank MUFG takes on lease 30,000sqft space at BKC from Adani Realty
Representative photo: The bank, which began operations in Mumbai in 1953, is relocating its India headquarters to BKC after being in Nariman Point for many years. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
Representative photo: The bank, which began operations in Mumbai in 1953, is relocating its India headquarters to BKC after being in Nariman Point for many years. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

Japanese bank MUFG takes on lease 30,000sqft space at BKC from Adani Realty

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 11:31 AM IST PTI

  • According to the bank's website, its office in Mumbai serves as the 'hub' of MUFG's operations in India
  • The bank, which began operations in Mumbai in 1953, is relocating its India headquarters to BKC after being in Nariman Point for many years

MUMBAI : Japan's largest bank MUFG has picked up 30,000 sqft space in Adani Realty's commercial building at BKC on lease for 10 years for around 90 crore, sources said.

The bank, which began operations in Mumbai in 1953, is relocating its India headquarters to BKC after being in Nariman Point for many years.

Established in 1919 in Japan, the bank moved to Hoechst House in 2004 in Mumbai's central financial hub.

"The bank has committed to a 10-year lease with Adani Realty for 30,000 sqft space in its commercial building in BKC - Adani Inspire. For 10 years, the rental is close to 90 crore," a source said.

The bank's decision to come to BKC, is in line with the trend of many banks choosing this commercial business district as a destination of choice.

"The proximity to clients and manpower and upcoming infrastructure is a driving factor for such a move," another source said.

While Adani Realty declined to comment, an email query sent to MUFG Bank remained unanswered.

Property consultant JLL India, which was the transaction advisor to the deal, also declined to comment.

According to the bank's website, its office in Mumbai serves as the "hub" of MUFG's operations in India.

The bank has presence in five locations across the country and caters to the banking needs of Japanese and global corporates that are establishing or growing their businesses in India, the website said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Kanetsugu Mike, CEO of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, poses during an interview in Tokyo on 3 October 2017. Photo: Reuters (Reuters)

MUFG seeks to spend $900 million on acquisitions in US, Asia

2 min read . 12 Oct 2017
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (@CMOMaharashtra)

Uddhav Thackeray reviews measures undertaken to curb Covid-19 in Mumbai

1 min read . 06:38 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout