Japan’s JICA looks to step up investments in private sector projects in India

Japan’s official development agency is also bullish on India’s growth prospects in the years to come. In FY21, the organization committed loans to the tune of $2.3 billion in India. This marked a decline from the commitments made in FY19 that totalled $3.6 billion. Despite the gloomy global economic outlook, JICA believes India to be a bright spot when compared to other economies, and its loan commitment this year would also be at $3 billion. This comes just months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to invest $42 billion in India over five years. According to Nakazawa, JICA is eager to support India as it continues to grow.