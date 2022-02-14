JICA, MoRTH hold JCC meeting on capacity development project of highways in mountainous regions

Speaking on the occasion, SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India said, " JICA will support India's efforts to improve road connectivity through enhancing sustainability and resilience. This is a milestone event for JICA in terms of our assistance towards road sector development in India. We believe that the project has contributed significantly for development of highways in mountainous regions of the country. We are very pleased to contribute to the development of five technical guidelines, which are finally adopted as MoRTH guidelines. Based on the successful completion of this project, we will continue to provide our support to enhance capacity development for the maintenance of resilient mountainous highways as a new technical cooperation from April 2022."

