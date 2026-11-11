JSW Group passes on latest airport auction, terms business a ‘quasi-real estate play’

Dipali Banka
4 min read11 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
logo
JSW Group scion Parth Jindal.
Summary
JSW remains open to reconsidering its stand if bigger city airports, including Kolkata and Chennai, are opened up for privatisation, Parth Jindal says.

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has ruled out bidding in the government’s latest airport privatization round—at least for now.

The decision came after an internal review concluded that airports are “a quasi-real estate play.” However, JSW remains open to reconsidering its stand if bigger city airports, including Kolkata and Chennai, are opened up for private participation.

“We set up a small team to study the airport business. We evaluated the pros and cons, the investment required, and the returns. We realized it is a kind of real estate investment. We felt it doesn’t fit into any of our existing businesses,” Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cements and JSW Paints, told Mint.

The team, formed under JSW Infrastructure and including Ashwin Noronha, former chief operating officer at Mumbai International Airport, conducted the review and said the smaller assets are not profitable.

Also Read | JSW Dulux sees strong paint demand but struggles to pass on rising costs

In the latest privatization round, 11 airports of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will be offered to private operators under the public-private partnership model in five bundles: Amritsar-Kangra, Varanasi-Gaya-Kushinagar, Bhubaneswar-Hubballi, Raipur-Aurangabad and Tiruchirappalli-Tirupati. Bidding is expected to start next month, and the government expects to get at least 8,600 crore from this round, Mint reported on 25 August.

Jindal said the smaller airports could make business sense for existing operators looking to expand their portfolios.

“The major airports are taken. The 11 airports that are coming up (for auction) are smaller in size. It is not viable for us, so it doesn’t make sense. The larger airports are taken… If and when Kolkata and Chennai airports come to play, we may review our decision,” Jindal said.

Top airports

The top six airports in India accounted for 60% of air traffic in the country in FY26. Topping the list was New Delhi airport, which handled 78.7 million passengers, followed by Mumbai (55.3 million). Bengaluru (44.47 million), Hyderabad (30.48 million), Chennai (23.3 million) and Kolkata (22 million) made up the remaining four.

Private airports in India are operated by two major conglomerates. The business is dominated by the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, which operates eight airports including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and GMR Airports, which runs six including Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa. AAI, the government-owned firm, manages 137 airports, including 24 international ones.

“Airport entry has a credible strategic logic. JSW’s port experience provides relevant capabilities in financing, project execution, concession management and government coordination,” said Saptarshi Purkayastha, professor of strategic management at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

Also Read | JSW races past Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland in e-bus tender

JSW Infrastructure is India’s second-largest private port and terminal operator.

“However, metropolitan airports require additional expertise in passenger services, airline relationships, security compliance and commercial revenues. Dedicated airport leadership, an experienced operating partner and carefully phased commitments would strengthen the case. The attractiveness of airports ultimately depends on the terms of entry and the capabilities JSW builds,” Purkayastha said.

Portfolio diversification

Entering the airport business was part of JSW’s broader search for opportunities beyond its traditional steel business. Over the years, the group has expanded into power, infrastructure, cement, paints and real estate.

“I see this as an acceleration of JSW’s evolution into a diversified industrial group, with steel continuing as its anchor,” said Purkayastha. “The central test is whether group ownership helps each business perform better through capital allocation, execution and partnerships. Diversification also offers only partial protection from downturns because many of these businesses remain exposed to India’s investment and consumption cycle.”

He said success will depend on how well the group manages its expanding portfolio.

JSW Infrastructure has emerged as a key growth platform, with ports and logistics at its core. More recently, the group stepped up its push into mobility through JSW Motors, its passenger vehicle arm, alongside its joint venture JSW MG Motor India and JSW Greentech for electric trucks and buses.

Also Read | JSW Steel flags domestic raw material bottlenecks

The expansion brings JSW into a growing overlap with the Adani Group in ports, cement and potentially, airports.

“The overlaps suggest that JSW and Adani will increasingly encounter each other in infrastructure auctions and acquisitions. They are converging from different starting points. I would characterize Adani’s expansion as centred on transport, logistics and utilities, supported by a model of incubating infrastructure businesses. JSW is extending its manufacturing base into infrastructure and consumer businesses,” said Purkayastha.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.