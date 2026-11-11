JSW Group passes on latest airport auction, terms business a ‘quasi-real estate play’

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has ruled out bidding in the government’s latest airport privatization round—at least for now.
The decision came after an internal review concluded that airports are “a quasi-real estate play.” However, JSW remains open to reconsidering its stand if bigger city airports, including Kolkata and Chennai, are opened up for private participation.
“We set up a small team to study the airport business. We evaluated the pros and cons, the investment required, and the returns. We realized it is a kind of real estate investment. We felt it doesn’t fit into any of our existing businesses,” Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cements and JSW Paints, told Mint.