Kanpur Metro: New steel arch bridge to open up more public transport options; check nearby property prices

Kanpur Metro is building a new steel arch bridge between Barra 7 and Barra 8. The bridge will carry Corridor 2 over a busy highway, according to MagicBricks. It will also cross the service lane alongside the highway. The bridge will span 67.5 metres and stand 13.7 metres above road levelThe bridge will use a design called an Open Web Truss Girder. Several steel sections will join to form a strong, arch-shaped frame.

This frame will carry the elevated metro line across the highway. The design lets the bridge cross the road without a pillar in the middle. That keeps the middle of the highway clear at a busy junction, MagicBricks reported.

The construction team has set up temporary steel supports on site. Workers are using these supports to put the steel sections together in a planned order.

Once the frame is ready, the team will move it into place. Workers will use a push-pull method to position the bridge. They will then join it to the adjoining section of the metro line.

Installing the bridge over a busy road requires careful planning. Sushil Kumar, the managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, said the team would adhere to safety standards. He also said that the team would minimise disruption to road traffic, according to MagicBricks.

Corridor 2 will run for about 8.6 km from Agriculture University to Barra 8. The route will have eight stations. These include Rawatpur, Kakadeo, Double Pulia and Vijay Nagar Chauraha. Shastri Chowk and Barra 7 will also be on the route. The corridor will link residential and educational areas to the wider Kanpur Metro network.

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Once services start, residents in southern Kanpur will have another public transport option. People in Barra, Jarauli and Karrahi could benefit from easier trips across the city.

The metro could make these areas more attractive to buyers and tenants, MagicBricks reported. Much will depend on when services start and how easily residents can reach stations. Demand will also depend on what people can afford.

Property prices near metro corridor MagicBricks reported the estimated property prices near the metro corridor. In Barra, the average asking price is ₹6,140 per square foot. Saket Nagar averages ₹5,317 per square foot, while Kakadeo averages ₹4,563. Govind Nagar has the highest asking price among these areas, at ₹10,200 per square foot (villas, not flats).

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