Karnataka cuts stamp duty on flats to boost property sales

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly today

Karnataka government has cut stamp duty on property, Hindustan Times reported. Reading out Budget for 2021-22, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the stamp duty for apartments valued between ₹35-45 lakh has reduced to 3% from 5%. Karnataka CM, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the state budget, his eighth in the legislative assembly, for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly today.

"The year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold miseries to the general public. I am not willing to put the burden of additional taxes on the common people," Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister said, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has seen a fall due to lockdown for controlling the Covid-19 pandemic during the year 2020-21, and as per the initial estimation based on fixed prices the GSDP has contracted by 2.6 per cent in comparison with that of 2019-20.

He further stated that in spite of coronavirus and occurrence of floods in North Karnataka during 2020-21, growth of 6.4 per cent is observed in the agriculture sector and said, however, the industrial and service sector witnessed a decline.

Just before the outbreak of the pandemic in India, Yediyurappa in the budget on 5 March 2020 had presented an outlay of ₹2,37,893 crore.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government decided to reduce all premiums related to the sector by 50%. It will be applicable till 31 December 2021. All projects which want to avail of the premium concession will have to pay full stamp duty for the customers till 31 December.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the real estate sector last year.