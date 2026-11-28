Karnataka is planning to adopt several Japanese models and practices in urban transport, waste management, infrastructure development and manufacturing following Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recent three-day visit to Japan. The state government will examine the feasibility of implementing these models to improve urban infrastructure, attract foreign investments and generate employment opportunities.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shivakumar said Japan had considerable expertise in urban planning, public transportation, industrial development and waste disposal. The government intends to study these practices and identify areas where they could be adapted to Karnataka's requirements.

“There is a lot to learn from Japan in urban development, the manufacturing sector, urban transport system and waste management. That country's time discipline, discipline and commitment are exemplary. Many Kannadigas whom I met during the Japan visit also shared their experiences in this regard,” he said.

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The visit was also aimed at strengthening investment opportunities ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM), scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in April next year. Karnataka is looking to attract more international companies, particularly from East Asia, while expanding industrial development beyond Bengaluru.

Karnataka explores Japanese waste-to-energy technology One of the major projects examined by the Karnataka delegation during the Japan visit was a waste-processing facility capable of generating at least 24 MW of electricity.

“We have invited them to examine the implementation of such a project in Karnataka also. Such a waste disposal system can be implemented not only in Bengaluru but also in cities like Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru. The Central government will also assist in this regard,” he said.

Shivakumar said the state government had invited representatives associated with the project to explore the possibility of establishing a similar facility in Karnataka. Such a model could help the state improve waste management while generating electricity through waste processing.

The government is also examining Japanese practices in urban infrastructure management and township development. Discussions were held with several Japanese organisations to understand their approaches to city planning, commercial infrastructure and integrated urban development.

Metro stations may get commercial infrastructure Karnataka is also considering ways to increase the commercial utilisation of Metro stations by developing business and commercial spaces around them.

Shivakumar said, “Japan's urban transport system is exemplary, and they are making maximum use of Metro facilities. The Metro stations there are functioning as systematic commercial centres. Every railway station is better than an airport. A model for punctuality and cleanliness.”

Shivakumar said he had already instructed officials to prepare plans to improve the utilisation of Metro stations in the state. The government intends to explore opportunities to develop commercial infrastructure around these transport hubs, potentially improving their economic viability and creating additional business opportunities.

The Chief Minister indicated that Japan's urban transport and infrastructure models could provide useful lessons for Karnataka as it continues to expand its urban transportation network.

Government targets Japanese investments beyond Bengaluru Expanding industrial development beyond Bengaluru is another priority for the state government. Shivakumar said Karnataka was exploring the possibility of developing new greenfield industrial projects in locations outside the state capital.

The government is seeking to attract more manufacturing companies and encourage existing foreign investors to expand their operations in Karnataka.

According to the Chief Minister, approximately 525 Japanese industrial institutions are currently operating in the state. Several manufacturing companies have also expressed interest in increasing their presence in Karnataka.

Toyota expresses interest in expanding operations During the visit, the delegation also toured Toyota's manufacturing facility in Japan. Shivakumar said the company had expressed interest in expanding its existing operations in Karnataka.

The interaction is expected to strengthen industrial ties between Karnataka and Japan, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

With the Global Investors Meet approaching, the state government is looking to use its international outreach to secure fresh investments, encourage industrial expansion and create employment opportunities.