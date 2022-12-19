KEC International bags orders worth 1,313 crore across its various businesses

KEC International on 19 December said that it has secured new orders of ₹1,313 crore across its various businesses.
KEC International on 19 December said that it has secured new orders of ₹1,313 crore across its various businesses.
The global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major in a statement has said, “the business has secured orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC. These are for 220 kV GIS substation for a refinery project in India, 500 kV transmission line in Thailand and another 132 kV transmission line and associated substations in Nepal."
The global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major in a statement has said, “the business has secured orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC. These are for 220 kV GIS substation for a refinery project in India, 500 kV transmission line in Thailand and another 132 kV transmission line and associated substations in Nepal."
The company also said its business has secured a large order for a 500 megawatt (mw) solar PV project in India.
The company also said its business has secured a large order for a 500 megawatt (mw) solar PV project in India.
Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer, KEC International, said, "In line with the government's thrust on green hydrogen and renewables, such as solar, we are now refocusing on this business. With the substation order in T and D, we have now diversified our customer base to include nonutility clients, in addition to the current power utilities."
Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer, KEC International, said, "In line with the government's thrust on green hydrogen and renewables, such as solar, we are now refocusing on this business. With the substation order in T and D, we have now diversified our customer base to include nonutility clients, in addition to the current power utilities."
He also said the T and D orders in East Asia Pacific and SAARC have further strengthened their presence in these international markets. "With these orders, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake stands at ₹14,500 crore, a robust growth of 20 per cent vis-a-vis last year," he said.
He also said the T and D orders in East Asia Pacific and SAARC have further strengthened their presence in these international markets. "With these orders, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake stands at ₹14,500 crore, a robust growth of 20 per cent vis-a-vis last year," he said.
The company said it was currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and had a footprint in more than 110 countries (included EPC, supply of towers and cables).
The company said it was currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and had a footprint in more than 110 countries (included EPC, supply of towers and cables).
Earlier on 12 December, KEC International secured new orders of ₹1,349 crores across its various businesses. The company said that the business secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas. These included, an HVDC terminal station project in India from a private company; order for a 400 kV overhead transmission line in Kuwait; a 132 kV underground cabling order in Nepal; and supply of towers in the US.
Earlier on 12 December, KEC International secured new orders of ₹1,349 crores across its various businesses. The company said that the business secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas. These included, an HVDC terminal station project in India from a private company; order for a 400 kV overhead transmission line in Kuwait; a 132 kV underground cabling order in Nepal; and supply of towers in the US.
KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group.
KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group.
Meanwhile, shares of KEC International are currently trading 0.50 percent higher at ₹479.80.
Meanwhile, shares of KEC International are currently trading 0.50 percent higher at ₹479.80.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.