Kolkata Metro Railway will operate special late-night trains from Shahid Khudiram and Dum Dum stations at 10:50 pm on Tuesday on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, The Times of India (TOI) reported.

While commuters will get an extra 20-minute window at night, the carrier will run fewer services than usual through the day across three major corridors.

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Normally, the last train departs from the two terminal stations on the Blue Line at 10:30 pm. The first service of the day, however, will remain unchanged at 6 am, according to the report.

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Late-night extension strictly for special occasions Metro Railway officials clarified that extending the last service from both ends is strictly a special-occasion measure and will not be made a regular feature.

Metro Railway General Manager Prem Sagar Gupta told TOI that there are no plans to permanently push back the last train timing on the Blue Line, noting that the operator is not in a position to run regular services beyond 10:30 pm.

“We have to carry out maintenance work and the break is required,” Gupta told TOI.

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Line-wise Metro schedule for Tuesday Commuters travelling on Tuesday should factor in reduced train frequency across the Blue, Green, and Yellow lines, while two corridors will stick to their standard weekday timetable.

According to TOI, the revised service count is as follows:

Blue Line : 254 services, down from the usual 272 on a weekday (with special last trains from Shahid Khudiram and Dum Dum at 10:50 pm).

: 254 services, down from the usual 272 on a weekday (with special last trains from Shahid Khudiram and Dum Dum at 10:50 pm). Green Line : 212 services, compared to the regular 236 services.

: 212 services, compared to the regular 236 services. Yellow Line : 92 services, down from the usual 120 services.

: 92 services, down from the usual 120 services. Purple and Orange Lines: Normal weekday services will continue without any reduction. Aside from the special late-night extension on the Blue Line, there will be no change in the timings of the first and last services on the affected lines, the report added.

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About Guru Nanak Jayanti Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan. He wrote many hymns, which Guru Arjan Dev compiled in the Adi Granth.

The first Guru of the Sikhs went on pilgrimages not only to India but also to several parts of Asia. Guru Nanak Dev had been devoted to the Divine since his boyhood. He spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance.

His teachings spread the message of selfless service to humanity.

The primary verses of the Guru Granth Sahib emphasise that the Creator of the universe is one.

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