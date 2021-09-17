The Greater Noida authority for one final time has come up with a commercial plot scheme to buy land to build shopping malls, hotels and other commercial buildings.

Any individual or realtor company can opt to buy these land plots according to officials.

The Greater Noida authority said that it will allot 31,328 square metres of land (divided into nine plots) and aims to collect a revenue of ₹139 crore via the commercial plot scheme.

Important Dates:

The Greater Noida authority said that interested applicants can download forms from 16 September till 8 October. Applicants can submit the applications till 12 October and the authority will organise an auction for the plots on 25 October.

Details of plots to be auctioned:

The Greater Noida authority will auction the plots located in Sector Delta 2, Sector 36, Gamma 2, Eta 1, P4 and Sector Pi1. The reserve prices for these plots range from ₹44,190 per square metre to ₹46,190 per square metre.

These plots range from 1,200 sqm to 7,455 sqm in size. The size of the plot in Sector Delta 2 is 1,200 sqm, Sector 36 is 2,356sqm, Gamma 2 is 2,782 sqm, Sector Eta1 is 7,455sqm, the size of two plots in P4 3,125sqm and 3,153sqm. There are three plots in Sector Pi1 sized 2,500sqm, 4,374sqm and 4,376sqm.

“The auction will provide opportunities to applicants to place their bid and buy the commercial plot in Greater Noida, where international and domestic investors are eager to invest," said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

An applicant is supposed to place a bid over the reserve price and whoever places the highest bid will get the plot, as per the rules,

